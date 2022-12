Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at White and Williams on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sunrise of Smithtown to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Krentsel Guzman Herbert on behalf of the Estate of Michelle Sund, who died after contracting COVID-19 due to alleged staff negligence. The case is 1:22-cv-07674, Sund v. Sunrise of Smithtown.

Health Care

December 16, 2022, 3:28 PM