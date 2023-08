Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Husch Blackwell on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Health Net of California to California Central District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Ning Sun, accuses the defendant of wrongfully denying coverage for his PUVA cancer treatment. The case is 2:23-cv-06451, Sun v. Health Net of California Inc.

Health Care

August 08, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Ning Sun

defendants

Health Net of California, Inc.

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations