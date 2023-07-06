Epstein Becker & Green filed a trade secrets lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of personal care products distributor Sun Taiyang Co. Ltd. The suit, takes aim at former Sun Taiyang employees Minsoo Cho and Sung Chan Hong, for allegedly misappropriating confidential and trade secret information by sending documents to their personal emails in favor of competitor, Dae Do Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03614, Sun Taiyang Co., Ltd. v. Dae Do Inc. et al.
New Jersey
July 06, 2023, 5:28 AM