New Suit - Trade Secrets

Epstein Becker & Green filed a trade secrets lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of personal care products distributor Sun Taiyang Co. Ltd. The suit, takes aim at former Sun Taiyang employees Minsoo Cho and Sung Chan Hong, for allegedly misappropriating confidential and trade secret information by sending documents to their personal emails in favor of competitor, Dae Do Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03614, Sun Taiyang Co., Ltd. v. Dae Do Inc. et al.

New Jersey

July 06, 2023, 5:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Sun Taiyang Co., Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Epstein Becker & Green

defendants

ABC Corps. 1-5

Dae Do Inc.

John Does 1-5

Minsoo Cho

Sung Chan Hong

nature of claim: 880/