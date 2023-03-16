Counsel at Ely & Isenberg on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Advance Auto Parts, Chubb subsidiary ACE American Insurance Co. and other defendants to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Rainwater Drinnon & Churchwell on behalf of Sun Properties LLC, seeks a declaration that the defendants have a duty to defend and indemnify Sun Properties in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The case is 3:23-cv-00096, Sun Properties, LLC v. Advance Stores Company, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
March 16, 2023, 6:50 PM