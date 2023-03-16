Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ely & Isenberg on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Advance Auto Parts, Chubb subsidiary ACE American Insurance Co. and other defendants to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Rainwater Drinnon & Churchwell on behalf of Sun Properties LLC, seeks a declaration that the defendants have a duty to defend and indemnify Sun Properties in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The case is 3:23-cv-00096, Sun Properties, LLC v. Advance Stores Company, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 16, 2023, 6:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Sun Properties, LLC

defendants

Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

Advance Stores Company, Inc.

Ace American Insurance Company

Jeffrey P Jones

Lisa Jones

defendant counsels

Ely & Isenberg LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute