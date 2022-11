Who Got The Work

Jaemie L. Paraon of Freeman, Mathis & Gary has entered an appearance for Glen Loma Ranch Master Association in a pending class action for alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed Oct. 7 in California Northern District Court by Kazerouni Law Group. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim, is 3:22-cv-05887, Sun et al v. United Recovery Services, LLC et al.

California

November 21, 2022, 5:58 AM