New Suit - Contract

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Sun Communities. The suit takes aim at Common Interest Energy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11620, Sun Communities, Inc. v. Common Interest Energy, LLC.

Real Estate

July 07, 2023, 3:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Sun Communities, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Common Interest Energy, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract