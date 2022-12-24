New Suit - Copyright

Recording artist Kordhell, Sony Music Entertainment and Orchard Music Inc. were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court over the Kordhell singles 'Murder in My Mind' and 'Killers from the Northside.' The lawsuit was brought by Larry Zerner Law Offices on behalf of Sun City Publishing, which claims that the Kordhell songs incorporate samples taken from works owned by Sun City. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02311, Sun City Publishing, LLC v. kenney et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 24, 2022, 9:48 AM