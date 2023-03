Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Wendy's to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Smith, Feddeler, Smith on behalf of a former employee who claims that she was terminated for making a complaint to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration about the restaurant’s cleaning procedures. The case is 8:23-cv-00681, Sumner v. The Wendy's Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 27, 2023, 6:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Olga Sumner

defendants

The Wendy's Company

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation