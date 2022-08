New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kroger was slapped with a consumer class action Sunday in Illinois Southern District Court over the company's Kroger brand 'ultra-pasteurized' coffee creamer. The complaint, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that labeling the product as 'ultra-pasteurized' is misleading as consumers expect dairy cream in the creamer but the product is 'non-dairy.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01950, Sumner v. The Kroger Co.