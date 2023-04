New Suit - ERISA

Calfee, Halter & Griswold filed an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Summit Tool Company and its retirement plan. The complaint, which is sealed, pursues claims against Danielle Essman, Madelyn Romstadt and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00698, Summit Tool Company 401(K) Retirement Plan et al v. Essman et al.

Ohio

April 04, 2023, 2:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Summit Tool Company

Summit Tool Company 401(K) Retirement Plan

Plaintiffs

Calfee, Halter & Griswold

defendants

Danielle Essman

Madelyn Romstadt

Mason Romstadt

Michael Romstadt

Nolan Romstadt

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations