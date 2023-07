New Suit - Contract

Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, was slapped with a lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, over a lease dispute, was brought by Hirschler Fleischer on behalf of Summit Investments II and Summit Investments V. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00479, Summit Investments II et al v. Sam's East, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 28, 2023, 5:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Summit Investments II

Summit Investments V

defendants

Sam's East, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract