Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Partridge, Snow & Hahn on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against UPS to Rhode Island District Court. The complaint was filed by Duddy Goodwin & Pollard on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that he was terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about the condition of certain equipment. The case is 1:23-cv-00014, Summers v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 09, 2023, 7:03 PM