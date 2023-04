Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, which pertains to the denial of accidental death and dismemberment benefits, was filed by Dovin Ficken LLC on behalf of Roger Summers. The case is 1:23-cv-01871, Summers v. Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston.

Health & Life Insurance

April 27, 2023, 4:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Roger Summers

Plaintiffs

Dovin Ficken, LLC

defendants

Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations