New Suit

Hyatt Hotels Corp., doing business as Hyatt Regency Orlando, was sued Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The court case was brought by Rand Law on behalf of Maureena Summers, who claims that she was subjected to racial discrimination after being denied valet services at the defendant's International Drive premises. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00955, Summers v. Hyatt Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 23, 2023, 4:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Maureena Summers

Plaintiffs

Rand Law, L.L.C.

defendants

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Of Florida Inc.

Hyatt Regency d/b/a Hyatt Regency Orlando

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act