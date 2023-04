New Suit - Personal Injury

Chubb Insurance, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel and Lowe Enterprises Inc. were slapped with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Wednesday in Puerto Rico District Court. The lawsuit was brought by attorneys Manuel San Juan and Mariela Maestre Cordero on behalf of Colleen Summers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01185, Summers v. Fairmont El San Juan Hotel et al.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Colleen Summers

Plaintiffs

Manuel San Juan Law Office

defendants

Chubb Insurance Company

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Lowe Enterprises, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims