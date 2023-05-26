Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bush Seyferth and Huie, Fernambucq & Stewart on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, to Louisiana Eastern District Court arising from an allegedly defective 2007 Chrysler Town & Country extended van. The suit, filed by the Sossaman Law Firm on behalf of Kimberly Washington and Cynthia Summers, contends that the vehicle was not crash-worthy after the window glass shattered during a fatal motor vehicle collision. The case is 2:23-cv-01777, summers et al v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

May 26, 2023, 12:03 PM

Plaintiffs

cynthia summers

Kimberly Washington

defendants

FCA US LLC

defendant counsels

Bush Seyferth

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims