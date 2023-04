New Suit - Personal Injury

BP America, the U.S. division of British Petroleum, was slapped with a negligence lawsuit on Friday in Indiana Northern District Court on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was injured by falling debris at the defendant's BP Whiting Refinery. The complaint was brought by Schwerd Fryman & Torrenga. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00137, Summers.

April 22, 2023, 1:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Trent Summers

Plaintiffs

Schwerd Fryman & Torrenga LLP

defendants

BP America, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims