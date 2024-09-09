Who Got The Work

Patrick R. Duffey of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has stepped in to defend Constellation Energy in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination and invasion of privacy. The action was filed July 25 in Illinois Northern District Court by attorney Edward A. Voci on behalf of a current Constellation employee in connection with underlying litigation accusing the company of violating her rights under the FMLA and the ADA. The suit contends that the defendants retaliated against the plaintiff by pressuring her to divulge her confidential psychotherapy process notes and other protected medical information and accuses Constellation of mischaracterizing her mental and physical condition while interfering with her ability to obtain prescribed medication. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso, is 1:24-cv-06390, Summerland v. Constellation Energy Generation LLC, et al.

Energy

September 09, 2024, 10:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Betty J. Summerland

Plaintiffs

Atty. Edward A. Voci

Defendants

Constellation Energy Generation LLC

Barbara Pohlman

Triangle Occupational Medecine, P.A.

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

Constellation Energy Generation, LLC

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination