Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Callison, Tighe & Robinson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against First American Title Insurance Co. and the County of Beaufort to the South Carolina District Court. The complaint, arising from the failure to pay benefits owed under a title insurance policy, was filed by the Carr Legal Group on behalf of Timothy A. Summerall. The case is 9:23-cv-02580, Summerall v. First American Title Insurance Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 09, 2023, 3:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Timothy A Summerall

Plaintiffs

Carr Legal Group LLC

defendants

First American Title Insurance Company

County of Beaufort

defendant counsels

Callison Tighe Robinson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute