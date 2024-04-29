Who Got The Work

Nationwide has retained attorneys Allan S. Jones, Nathaniel Fisk Oehl and Patrick W. Franklin of Carr Allison PC to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, over a disputed property damage claim arising from three storm events, was filed March 12 in Alabama Northern District Court by Conchin Cole Jordan & Sherrod on behalf of Summer Lodge LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr., is 5:24-cv-00311, Summer Lodge LLC v. Nationwide Property & Casualty Insurance Company et al.

April 29, 2024

