New Suit - Patent

Costco Wholesale was slapped with a patent infringement and trade dress lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The court case, which asserts a single patent related to a lounge chair design, filed by Advanced Technology Law on behalf of outdoor furniture manufacturer Summer Classics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00208, Summer Classics Inc. v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 22, 2023, 7:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Summer Classics Inc.

Plaintiffs

Atlanta Technology Law

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims