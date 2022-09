News From Law.com

Among homegrown Texas firms, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld got the highest marks from summer associate who participated in ALM's 2022 Summer Associate Survey.Akin Gump ranked 10th among 77 firms in the annual survey, followed by Bracewell in the 27th spot, Jackson Walker in 54th, and Locke Lord at 61st.

Legal Services

September 28, 2022, 1:20 PM