With another year removed from pandemic-related interruptions, the hiring of summer associates at New Jersey law firms and branches remains steady in 2023, according to a survey of firms historically active in that area of recruitment. There is a total of 91 summer associate hires at 21 bellwether firms in New Jersey, 12 1L students and 79 2L students. That's somewhat fewer than last year, when there were 95 total summer hires at the same firms.

New Jersey

July 14, 2023, 10:00 AM

