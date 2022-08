Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Landman Corsi Ballaine & Ford on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Clearfield & Kofsky on behalf of Helen Sulyk. The case is 2:22-cv-03420, Sulyk v. Amazon.com C/O Corporation Service Company et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 25, 2022, 6:30 PM