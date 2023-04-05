Lawyers at Castillo Moriarty Tran & Robinson on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against BNSF Railway and Amtrak to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Sadiq Law Firm on behalf of Muhammad Sultan, who contends he sustained serious injuries while crossing a railroad track that did not have any active warning devices to alert for oncoming traffic. The case is 4:23-cv-01636, Sultan v. BNSF Railway Company et al.
Transportation & Logistics
April 05, 2023, 6:59 PM