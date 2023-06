Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Epstein Becker & Green on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Ingersol Rand and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Stevens & McMillan on behalf of a plaintiff claiming retaliation for taking medical leave. The case is 2:23-cv-04919, Sullivan v. Trane U.S. Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 21, 2023, 8:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Connie Sullivan

defendants

Trane U.S. Inc.

Ingersol Rand, Inc.

Trane Technologies Financial Services Corporation

defendant counsels

Epstein Becker & Green

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches