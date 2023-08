Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Schindler Elevator and TK Elevator to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Ken Nunn Law Office on behalf of Thomas Sullivan, who allegedly fell three stories in an elevator after a cable snapped. The case is 4:23-cv-00133, Sullivan v. TK Elevator Corp. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 08, 2023, 6:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas Sullivan

defendants

Schindler Elevator Corporation

TK Elevator Corporation

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims