New Suit - Employment

Syneos Health, a biopharmaceutical company, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday in North Carolina Western District Court. The court case was filed by Crain Law Group on behalf of a former employee who claims that he was unlawfully denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00014, Sullivan v. Syneos Health, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 09, 2023, 6:08 PM