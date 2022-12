New Suit - Class Action

State Farm was hit with an insurance class action on Friday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, brought by Humphrey Farrington & McClain, accuses the defendant of unlawfully deducting sales taxes and other fees when determining actual cash values for total loss payouts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00833, Sullivan v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co.