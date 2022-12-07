New Suit - Employment

NetApp, a cloud-based data services and data management company headquartered in Silicon Valley, was sued Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by S.T. Legal Group on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was terminated after being denied religious accommodation amid mandatory COVID vaccinations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06871, Sullivan v. NetApp, Inc.

Technology

December 07, 2022, 3:37 PM