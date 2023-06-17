Who Got The Work
Hall & Evans has stepped in to represent Lloyd J. Austin III and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed May 3 in Kansas District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil, is 2:23-cv-02201, Sullivan v. Department of Defense et al.
Kansas
June 17, 2023, 9:35 AM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Department of Defense
- (fnu) Mason
- 13th Psychological Operations Battalion
- Amber Shultz
- Bob May
- Christopher A. Wray
- Don Madden
- Gina Danner
- Gordon E. Lansford, III
- Jean Peters Baker
- Jessica Rosenworcel
- Karl Oakman
- Kathleen Hicks
- Kathryn Farmer
- Lawrence Edward Page
- Lloyd J. Austin, III
- Michael Frisinger
- Rick Boughan
- Scott Collins
- Tactical Psychological Battalion
- Tyrone Garner
- William J. Burns
defendant counsels
- Office Of United States Attorney - Kcks
- Shaffer Lombardo Shurin, Pc - Kc
- Hall & Evans
nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims