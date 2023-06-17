Who Got The Work

Hall & Evans has stepped in to represent Lloyd J. Austin III and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed May 3 in Kansas District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil, is 2:23-cv-02201, Sullivan v. Department of Defense et al.

Kansas

June 17, 2023, 9:35 AM

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims