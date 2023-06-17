Who Got The Work

Hall & Evans has stepped in to represent Lloyd J. Austin III and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed May 3 in Kansas District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil, is 2:23-cv-02201, Sullivan v. Department of Defense et al.

Kansas

June 17, 2023, 9:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Zachary D. Sullivan

defendants

Department of Defense

(fnu) Mason

13th Psychological Operations Battalion

Amber Shultz

Bob May

Christopher A. Wray

Don Madden

Gina Danner

Gordon E. Lansford, III

Jean Peters Baker

Jessica Rosenworcel

Karl Oakman

Kathleen Hicks

Kathryn Farmer

Lawrence Edward Page

Lloyd J. Austin, III

Michael Frisinger

Rick Boughan

Scott Collins

Tactical Psychological Battalion

Tyrone Garner

William J. Burns

defendant counsels

Office Of United States Attorney - Kcks

Shaffer Lombardo Shurin, Pc - Kc

Hall & Evans

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims