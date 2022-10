New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Capital One Financial was hit with a class action Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged breaches of the Massachusetts Consumer Credit Reporting Act, was brought by Consumer Litigation Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00678, Sullivan v. Capital One Bank (USA), N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

October 20, 2022, 11:32 AM