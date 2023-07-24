Who Got The Work

Eli Z. Freedberg and Gary Moy of Littler Mendelson have stepped in as defense counsel to Amazon.com in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed June 7 in New York Southern District Court by Berlingieri Law on behalf of a former warehouse packer who claims that she was unlawfully terminated after workplace injury. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas, is 7:23-cv-04818, Sullivan v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 24, 2023, 4:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Maureen Sullivan

Plaintiffs

Berlingieri Law, PLLC

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Eric Lumin

Stephen Yingling

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA