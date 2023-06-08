New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com and other defendants were sued Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by Berlingieri Law on behalf of a former warehouse packer who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for taking 'misrepresented' approved time to deal with a workplace-related injury. According to the suit, an employee relations colleague falsely told the plaintiff that her unpaid time accruals would be adjusted. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-04818, Sullivan v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 08, 2023, 4:34 AM

