Private equity giant Apollo Global Management has chosen Sullivan and Cromwell partner Whitney Chatterjee as legal chief. Chatterjee will join the firm as general counsel effective April 3 and will take the chief legal officer reins from Jay Sudyam on Jan. 1, 2024, Apollo said Thursday in a statement. Sudyam has held the job since he joined the firm in 2006, and will become senior adviser while remaining an Apollo partner.

Banking & Financial Services

February 23, 2023, 1:27 PM