Sullivan & Cromwells Renata Hesse on Being a Worthy Adversar...

This morning's Am Law Litigation Daily catches up with Renata Hesse, a co-head of the antitrust program at Sullivan & Cromwell who is based in Washington, D.C. Hesse focuses much of her practice on interacting with regulators on merger clearance issues. "You try to do the best job you can to really engage and answer the agency's questions," she said. "But you also recognize that there may come a point where we're just going to have to agree to disagree."

October 26, 2023, 7:30 AM

