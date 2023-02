News From Law.com

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is asking a Manhattan judge to quash a subpoena they received relating to a Florida lawsuit against alleged FTX brand ambassadors—saying the plaintiffs are "attempting a textbook fishing expedition." The firm said it was served in late December as part of ongoing litigation in a case targeting spokesman including the ex-NFL quarterback Tom Brady in Miami-Dade's 11th Judicial Circuit.

Cryptocurrency

February 01, 2023, 12:12 PM