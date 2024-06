News From Law.com

Bob Giuffra and Scott Miller, S&C co-chairs, confirmed to The American Lawyer that the firm—unlike many of its elite peers in New York—is not making changes to its one-tier partnership system anytime soon, and the firm plans to keep its infrequent approach to lateral partner hires. They say also doesn't need to tweak its partner pay system in order to attract star performers.

June 27, 2024, 5:00 AM