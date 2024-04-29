Sullivan & Cromwell Reps Fulton Bank in Absorption of Republ...

News From Law.com

Philadelphia-based Republic First Bank has officially been shuttered by the state's Department of Banking and Securities, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. transferring a majority of the beleaguered bank's assets over to Lancaster, Pennsylvania bank Fulton Bank, represented in the deal by Sullivan & Cromwell.Republic First's closure can be traced back to its parent company's failure to file financial reports and sinking share value as well as years-long disputes between the bank's board of directors and investors, including a recently settled dispute between the bank's former CEO Vernon Hill II and his former counsel at Holland & Knight.

Banking & Financial Services

April 29, 2024, 4:51 PM

