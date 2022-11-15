Sullivan & Cromwell Handling FTX Bankruptcy Is Just the Tip ...

News From Law.com

Restructuring specialists are already in demand following the implosion of cryptocurrency trading platform FTX, with Sullivan & Cromwell attorneys entering an appearance for the company in Delaware Bankruptcy Court on Monday. But the platform's registration in the Bahamas, combined with its global user base, will also keep litigators with international credentials busy as enforcement agencies in multiple jurisdictions investigate how the collapse unfolded.

Cryptocurrency

November 15, 2022, 5:53 PM