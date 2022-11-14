Sullivan & Cromwell, Fenwick & West Trim FTX Relationship Fr...

News From Law.com

Am Law 100 firms Sullivan & Cromwell and Fenwick & West removed promotional materials from their websites that stated a client relationship with FTX, following a week that saw the cryptocurrency trading platform file for bankruptcy. After announcing the firm advised the U.S. arm of FTX in the Chapter 11 acquisition of Voyager Digital in an Oct. 6 press release, Sullivan & Cromwell's statement on that transaction could be seen on the firm's website as late as Friday, according to a review of internet archives by The American Lawyer, but has since been removed.

Cryptocurrency

November 14, 2022, 2:34 PM