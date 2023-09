News From Law.com

More than 20 years after Sullivan & Cromwell first opened in Silicon Valley, the Am Law 25 firm has relocated to a new, larger office in the heart of downtown Palo Alto. The new office is double the size of the former, at about 40,000 square feet, located at 550 Hamilton Ave. The office is home to about 30 lawyers including 10 partners, according to the firm's website.

Legal Services

September 21, 2023, 2:52 PM

nature of claim: /