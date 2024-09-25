Sullivan & Cromwell Didnt Ignore FTX Red Flags, Second Exami...

News From Law.com

After an initial inquiry cleared Sullivan & Cromwell of allegations that the firm knew—or should have known—of the fraud at FTX prior to representing the company as debtors counsel, a second report from a bankruptcy court-appointed examiner cleared the law firm of a disqualifying conflict of interest in the case. Wednesday's report from independent examiner Robert J. Cleary of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler found no disqualifying conflict of interest in Sullivan & Cromwell's pre-petition work helping FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acquire the Robinhood trading platform, which Cleary described as regulatory in nature.

September 25, 2024, 4:31 PM