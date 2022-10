News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily checks in with Sullivan & Cromwell's Bob Giuffra to discuss how he's balancing his new role as the firm's co-chair with his litigation practice representing companies in the wake of crises. "I think sometimes one of the biggest mistakes people make whether it's litigating a case or running a law firm is not making decisions," Giuffra said. "You have to accept that there are no perfect decisions."

