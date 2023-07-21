New Suit - Employment

Zebra Technologies, a supply-chain technology provider, was sued Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by the Blackburn Firm on behalf of a senior account manager who claims that he was wrongfully terminated and subjected to disparate treatment based on gender. According to the suit, the plaintiff was removed from several million dollar accounts and replaced with a female colleague who had less experience. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00721, Sulcer v. Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Technology

July 21, 2023, 6:38 AM

Plaintiffs

James Sulcer

Plaintiffs

The Blackburn Firm, PLLC

defendants

Zebra Technologies Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination