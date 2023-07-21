Zebra Technologies, a supply-chain technology provider, was sued Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by the Blackburn Firm on behalf of a senior account manager who claims that he was wrongfully terminated and subjected to disparate treatment based on gender. According to the suit, the plaintiff was removed from several million dollar accounts and replaced with a female colleague who had less experience. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00721, Sulcer v. Zebra Technologies Corporation.
Technology
July 21, 2023, 6:38 AM