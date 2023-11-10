Who Got The Work

Joshua R. Adams of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Sept. 26 in North Carolina Western District Court by Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of a senior director who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after applying for a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:23-cv-00609, Suker v. Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 10, 2023, 11:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Cheyne Suker

Plaintiffs

Pacific Justice Institute

defendants

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

