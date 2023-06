News From Law.com

Data privacy class actions focused on "session replay" software and other ad tech tools that track how users interact with websites are piling up by the day, unabated by a spate of rulings favoring defendants. Legal observers say the hitch in those defendant victories is that they have largely been on procedural or statute-of-limitation grounds, keeping alive plaintiffs' attorneys hopes that their legal strategy eventually will strike gold.

Legal Services

June 22, 2023, 12:21 PM

nature of claim: /