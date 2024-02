News From Law.com

A pair of lawsuits, filed in Los Angeles and San Mateo superior courts against JPMorgan Chase & Co., alleged that the bank committed elder abuse by facilitating theft of the two elderly plaintiff's life savings of more than $2 million in a "pig butchering" and a fake Internal Revenue Service agent scam.

Banking & Financial Services

February 01, 2024, 1:28 PM

nature of claim: /