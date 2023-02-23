Suit Over Gay Teens Suicide Touches on Thorny Title IX Quest...

News From Law.com

The family of a York County high school student who died by suicide in 2021 is suing his school district for failing to stop the bullying that allegedly contributed to his death. According to the complaint, Zachary Kirchner hanged himself after facing persistent harassment from fellow students for being gay and disabled. The plaintiffs, Kirchner's mother and brother, allege staff at Red Lion Area School District knew about the bullying but did nothing about it.

Education

February 23, 2023, 3:54 PM