A suit on behalf of a onetime councilman of a New Jersey municipality, who died from COVID-19 contracted while he was a resident of a halfway house, won't be permitted to move forward. According to an Appellate Division ruling that upholds dismissal of the suit, Elias Chalet, a former Bloomfield councilman, pleaded guilty in 2017 to second-degree bribery in official and political matters.

Health Care

October 26, 2022, 1:21 PM